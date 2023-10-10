Meet October’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Center in the Square

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time again! With the start of a new month comes a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

This October, Center in the Square will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

Since 1983, Center in the Square has been an integral part of the Star City, welcoming more than 45,000 visitors during its first weekend and millions more to date. Prior to its opening, Roanoke City Officials had one goal in mind with the building: to transform the abandoned warehouse into a space for education and tourism.

Over the years, the Star City icon has done just that, bringing in more than $30 million worth of annual economic impact to the Roanoke area since it first opened its doors decades ago.

The arts and cultural complex has much to offer, including a Pinball Museum, a children’s museum, the Roanoke STARCADE, six aquariums and more.

Center in the Square strives to “be an active participant in economic development, both locally and regionally, by helping assure the financial health of vital elements of western and central Virginia’s cultural quality of life,” according to their official website. And 10 News hopes to support this sentiment with donations based on the accuracy of our forecasts.

Wondering how 3 Degree Guarantee works? Here’s a breakdown:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.