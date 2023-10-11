Att. Gen. Jason Miyares on bus tour in SWVA, to investigate Roanoke College claims

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ RV tour is making its way across Southwest Virginia this week.

On Wednesday, he made a stop at Explore Park, which is Roanoke’s top outdoor destination.

He was joined by elected officials, law enforcement, and the Chamber of Commerce to highlight the critical role of tourism in the area.

“This is just a really neat development they’ve built up next to Blue Ridge Parkway,” Miyares said. “It’s a fantastic combination of businesses working together with the state to create great attraction, close to a quarter million visitors a year, this is a real hidden gem here in Virginia.”

Miyares also visited Bluefield Wednesday afternoon. The RV tour is set to make stops in the New River Valley on Friday.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office is investigating Roanoke College for potential human rights violations.

This comes after dozens of students spoke out publicly saying they felt the school ignored their concerns when a transgender athlete joined the women’s swim team.

The student, who was a former member of the men’s team, joined their squad after taking a year off to transition but withdrew the request to complete it.

“They felt alone and nobody was sticking up for them,” Miyares said. “I’m sticking up for them. We take gravely their concerns and we want to protect women’s sports, we don’t want to have female athletes be subjected by biological males on sports teams or in their locker rooms.”

The claims will be investigated by the state’s civil rights division.