GO Fest returns to Roanoke on Oct. 13

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to get outside and have some fun! The 13th Annual Anthem GO Outside Festival kicks off Friday at Elmwood Park in Roanoke.

The three-day outdoor sports festival will have hundreds of hands-on activities and demonstrations, including biking, kayaking, bouldering, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Fan favorites returning this year include BMX stunt shows, a lumberjack show, and a highline show.

Last year, the event brought in 2.1 million dollars in total spending in the community. This year, organizers are expecting 40,000 people to attend.

Event Manager Kait Pedigo said the goal is to promote the Roanoke Valley as an outdoor destination.

“The idea was that we’re better together and we can build the most welcoming, friendly, outdoor community if we all get together and celebrate at least once a year. And that’s what this is all about,” said Pedigo.

GO Fest is free to attend and it will happen rain or shine.

For more information and the schedule of events, click here.