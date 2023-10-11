WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms on Oct. 26, 2023

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – WSLS’ Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms is back for another evening of spooky-good fun!

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free for families to attend.

Kids can get dressed up and ready for trick or treating at candy booth after candy booth at this year’s event. Candy is provided courtesy of our sponsor, Layman Distributing.

Members of the 10 News crew will be there broadcasting live and having some fun of their own while coloring and decorating pumpkins with kids.

Familiar local mascots will be present, and you might even see some characters from Star Wars! There will also be music and fire trucks for all to enjoy.

Brett and Taylor of 94.9 Star Country will be there, too!

An additional $15 fee will get you an entrance to the farm and all farm activities, including:

Jumping pillow

Corn maze

Cow train

Farm animals

Half of the proceeds collected during the event will be donated to a benefit charity.

Last year’s event was a blast, and we hope to see you this year!