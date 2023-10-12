Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center hosting annual gala charity event on Oct. 21

ROANOKE, Va. – Put on your spooky best and get ready for Night Owl-O-Ween On the Town at the Shenandoah Club in Roanoke.

The annual gala charity event for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the center.

All money raised goes to support their mission of rescuing and rehabilitating local wildlife.

This is the first time it’s been a Halloween-themed event.

There will be live music from The Kings, good food, and even guest appearances from their wildlife ambassadors like Tuskeegee their red-tailed hawk.

“We rely soley on the support from our community to make ends meet,” said Chester Leonard with he SWVA Wildlife Center. “As you all know when you go to the vet with your dog or cat, those vet bills can be quite high. We do that same work at our hospital with our wildlife. It is highly specialized and quite expensive. We cannot make these miracles happen without the support of the public.”

There will also be a silent and live auction. They’ve got some incredible items up for bid, including a sky box at a Washington Commanders game, a three-night stay at the Greenbrier, jewelry, and much more.

John Carlin will be the special guest emcee auctioning all those items off.

Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.