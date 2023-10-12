TikTok viral woman speaks on Bedford grave site vandalism

BEDFORD, Va. – A historic Bedford graveyard was found with over 40 graves toppled on Friday, and now police are offering a $2,000 reward to find the person responsible.

Some of the headstones in Longwood Cemetery date back to the 1800′s.

“It wasn’t just vandalism of the stones to me, it was like somebody stomped on you know my heart, in a weird way,” Bedford resident Alicia Williams said.

Williams has been cleaning gravestones in this cemetery for about five years, her work attracting almost 3 million followers on TikTok.

“I’ve put so much of my free time, and my attention, and honestly my love into caring for this place,” Williams said.

The connection goes deeper for Williams. She has ancestors buried at the cemetery, her aunt from generations back was among those who had their final resting place disturbed.

“Her stone was knocked forward and off its base,” Williams said. “Thankfully, there wasn’t any secondary damage.”

Bedford’s Public Works Director D.W. Lawhorne said that vandals also damaged a cemetery garage and car. In total, there’s about $50,000 to 60,000 in damage.

Lawhorne said they don’t have security cameras, but they’ll be adding them soon.

“My first thought is how disrespectful to the families of the deceased and being in a cemetery because cemeteries are always special to everybody,” Lawhorne said.

He said the department is checking with insurance to see if they’ll help cover the damage. Otherwise, they’ll have to use the town’s general fund to pay for the repairs.