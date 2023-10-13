Crews working to repair water main break on Mayflower Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A water main break in Lynchburg may affect some residents.

Officials said Lynchburg Water Resources are currently on site and working to assess and fix the water main break at 3715 Mayflower Drive.

We’re told customers in the area may experience no water, discolored water or air in their water lines. Customers who experience air or discolored water in their waterlines are encouraged to run cold water for three to five minutes until the water clears up.

Residents are advised not to run hot water, and if the water remains discolored longer than five minutes, they are asked to contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.