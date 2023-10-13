NY man facing several charges in Shenandoah and Rockbridge Counties after pursuit

Several charges have been brought against a New York man who led police officers on a vehicle chase along I-81S on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said at about 9 a.m., 30-year-old Jacob D. Falso, of Freeville, New York, was driving south on I-81 in a Toyota Camry when he pulled onto the shoulder and stopped in front of a disabled tractor-trailer.

Shortly after, he allegedly ran up to the cab of the tractor-trailer and broke out the driver’s side window before robbing the driver with a knife and attempting to carjack the vehicle.

After arriving at the scene, a trooper located Falso on the shoulder of I-81 and told him to drop the knife; however, instead of complying, Falso ran back to his Toyota and sped away.

The responding trooper then proceeded to check on the driver of the tractor-trailer, ensuring he wasn’t injured in the incident and did not require medical attention. Following this, the trooper issued a “Be On the Lookout” alert to area law enforcement for the Toyota.

Moments later, another state trooper spotted the suspect on I-81 near the 244 mile marker in Rockingham County, authorities said.

After waiting for additional law enforcement, the trooper initiated a traffic stop at the 227 mile marker in Augusta County, but Falso refused to comply and again sped away, continuing south on I-81, which led officers to initiate a pursuit, according to reports.

Authorities said during the pursuit, Falso hit a FedEx truck and rammed two Virginia State Police patrol vehicles. Eventually, however, Falso lost control at the 204 mile marker in Rockbridge County and crashed.

Falso was taken into custody without incident and was taken to Augusta Health for medical evaluation. At this time, he is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

According to State Police, there were no injuries in the two crashes that occurred during the pursuit.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges Falso faces in Shenandoah County:

One count of robbery

One count of carjacking

One count of destruction of property

Illegally stopping on the highway

Here’s a breakdown of the charges Falso faces in Augusta County: