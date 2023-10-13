Preston Park Elementary celebrates Red Ribbon Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Roanoke’s Preston Park Elementary School had a field day they won’t forget.

Friday morning, Preston Park hosted Roanoke City Fire-EMS, Roanoke law enforcement, Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

It was all ahead of Red Ribbon Week happening later this month, which is the largest drug prevention program in the country.

Principal Eric Fisher says it’s important for kids to form good relationships with public safety workers at a young age.

“I think it’s terribly important because it helps them realize that they’re people just like us,” said Fischer. “They’re not somebody to be afraid of. They’re somebody to run to when you need help.”

Students even got an up-close look at a Virginia State Police helicopter and watched it land and take off.