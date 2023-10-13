Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This tractor-trailer crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash has led to several lane closures, according to VDOT.

We’re told it happened at the 145.5 mile marker and has closed the north left shoulder, right lane and right shoulder.

10 News reached out to Virginia State Police for further information and they told us that the tractor-trailer has been moved to the right shoulder.

At this time, it is unclear whether anyone was hurt in this crash.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates