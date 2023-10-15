Go Fest makes space for Roanoke outdoor businesses to thrive

ROANOKE, Va. – The threat of rain didn’t stop Roanokers from checking out the Go Outside Festival on Saturday.

Thousands of people lined the streets to see vendors like Cardinal Bicycles — something lead sales associate David Shaw says they don’t take for granted.

“Friends, neighbors, family members, they all come see us, they all come to these events, and the fact that we are here with them it just shows that you know we’re just out and supporting, as much as they support us,” Shaw said.

Shaw says the festival gives them the chance to showcase their business to people who wouldn’t normally see their day-to-day operations.

“It’s also just fun to get this stuff out to the general public and it’s even better for people to show up and say, ‘Oh, Cardinal Bicycle, what are you guys?’ And we can explain the whole story...love it,” Shaw said.

Madoc Huryse works at Mountain 2 Island — a paddleboard and water adventure company on Claytor Lake.

He says the Go Outside Festival brings together old and new customers.

“We connect with a lot of past customers, people that we know, but also meet a lot of new people. It’s a great way to connect with the community and people interested in watersports and the outdoors in general,” Huryse said.

Shaw says the festival allows niche outdoor businesses the opportunity to market to their target audience.

“We’re an outdoor town,” Shaw said. “Mountain biking, hiking, we have a big running community. People are active in this valley, like I said we’re an outdoor town. And I think Roanoke is very aware and harbors a very conducive environment for the outdoor folks.”

If you haven’t gotten the chance to come out to the festival, don’t worry — it’s still going on all day Sunday.