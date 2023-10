ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 202. State Police said the crash happened at approximately 5:02 p.m.

Police said an SUV was stopped on the right shoulder of I-81 and was struck by a tractor trailer. They said one person is confirmed was killed.

Traffic is being detoured off of exit 200 and all north lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

