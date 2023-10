Jaden Eubanks, arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb the Blacksburg Police Department Saturday (Credit: Town of Blacksburg)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb the Blacksburg Police Department Saturday, police said.

Blacksburg police said they were made aware of the threat Saturday, Oct. 14, around 11:30 p.m.

We’re told the threat was made on a social media platform by Jaden Eubanks.

Authorities said Eubanks was arrested and charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings.

According to Blacksburg PD, he is currently being held without bond.