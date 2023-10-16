Christiansburg World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One local veteran hit quite the milestone Sunday, celebrating his 100th birthday.

James Flinchum lives in Christiansburg and celebrated his big day with a party.

His friends and family came together to share memories from his 100 years of life.

He was also gifted a handmade quilt from the ‘Quilts of Valor Foundation,’ thanking him for his service in World War II.

10 News spoke with his son, who said Flinchum has an interesting way of keeping himself young.

“That’s a legacy I’ll never equal. He told me the way he got to be so old is he eats apples and onions. He even eats onions in his Cheerios, which grosses me out. So the next time you have Cheerios, put onions in it, you’ll live to be 100,” son Jim Flinchum said.

Mr. Flinchum’s family said it is believed he is the last living World War II Veteran in Montgomery County.