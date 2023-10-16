Covington Middle School student reported for allegedly having weapons, now being questioned

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington Middle School student is being questioned after being reported for having weapons, according to school officials.

According to AHPS officials, law enforcement responded to the area after receiving reports of a CMS student with weapons.

The student was located and taken into custody for further questioning by law enforcement, officials said. Their identity was not shared.

We’re told the middle school was placed on lockdown, and other schools in the division were placed on shelter-in-place as an added precautionary measure.

“We cannot commend these students enough for quickly notifying our administrators,” said AHPS’ Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson, in part.

Halterman and Snead-Johnson also addressed rumors going around.

“We are aware that there are rumors that there was a gun found on school property and that a threat of violence was reported Sunday evening. Both of these rumors are incorrect,” they said.

All schools have resumed normal operations, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call (540) 965-6333.