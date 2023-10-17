Roanoke Police ramp up patrols in Jewish community amid ongoing conflict in Israel

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department will be ramping up patrols in the Jewish community, amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Roanoke Police said they’ve reached out to local synagogues proactively, and they plan to have officers at some of their services and events.

The community is dealing with generational anxiety as current events remind some of past traumas in history, according to Roanoke Police Captain Andrew Pulley.

Roanoke Police are asking anyone who receives a threat to call them.

“Reporting it to us, so we can be aware of it and look into it is always a good idea,” Pulley said. “We’d rather be ahead of the curve.”

We’re told there will be increased patrols around synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses, and prominent members’ homes.