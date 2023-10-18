Charges pending after Lynchburg crash leaves one adult, two juveniles injured

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Charges are pending after a vehicle crash in Lynchburg on Wednesday.

We’re told the crash happened at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday on 501 North between the Wards Road exit and Fort Ave exit.

The single-vehicle crash left one adult and two juveniles with minor injuries, authorities said. Their names and ages were not released.

According to Lynchburg City School officials, the crash involved two students and a staff member.

School leaders said everyone was taken to the hospital where the students were reunited with their families.

According to Lynchburg Police, charges are pending.

No other information surrounding the crash was released. 10 News is working for you to learn more.