Lynchburg man arrested on child pornography charges

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

David Edward Good, 33, of Lynchburg. (Bedford County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Lynchburg man Wednesday on child pornography charges.

According to authorities, David Goode, Jr. 33, is facing one count of the first offense, and 9 counts of the second or subsequent offense involving violations of Code of Virginia 18.2-374.1:1 - possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743.

