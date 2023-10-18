Lynchburg parents continue fight to save Sandusky Elementary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Sandusky Elementary parents aren’t giving up their fight to save the school from closing as part of Lynchburg City School’s new facilities plan.

Sandusky Elementary’s motto is ‘We do it better when we do it together.’ On Tuesday night, the Sandusky family continued their fight to save the school.

Lynchburg City Schools’ plan to close the school is part of an ongoing debate over the future of school facilities across the city.

The decision to close Sandusky was made back on September 19, but parents have continued to call for change in the weeks following the decision.

“We have found a home here beyond comparison,” Jordan Nesbitt, a Sandusky Elementary parent said.

The Sandusky family said they feel blindsided by the decision and feel like they haven’t been heard.

Vice-mayor Chris Faraldi represents the ward in which Sandusky lies. On Tuesday, he hosted a town hall at the school.

“When I hear that my constituents felt like they weren’t heard, that needs to take precedence,” Faraldi said.

Parents have pleaded to Faraldi and Lynchburg City Council for them to step in, but the decision is ultimately up to the school board.

Despite the decision already made parents aren’t giving up.

“We still don’t feel like we’re getting the answers we need. Although they’ve made the decision, they still haven’t given us the why? They still don’t have a plan,” Tiersha Royal, another parent said.

There are still a lot of questions regarding how Lynchburg City Schools will carry out their facilities plan, which includes closing down two schools, rezoning the district, and building improvements.

Without a clear direction, some staff said the school board acted too quickly.

“We don’t have a plan on where we’re moving over 600 students, that’s a problem for me and it should be a problem for you as well,” Sarada Hester, Counselor for LCS said.

One thing many people agree on is any decision should be made about the children.

The students at Sandusky Elementary hope a solution will be found to save their school.

The Lynchburg City School Board will meet a week from Tuesday, Oct. 17, to decide when the school will close.