Missing Blacksburg woman found dead

A woman reported missing out of Montgomery County has been found dead, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told 78-year-old Jeanette Conners was last seen Friday at her home around 8 p.m. Friday in the Woodland Hills area of Blacksburg.

Authorities said Connors was found dead on Monday evening.

At this point, nothing appears suspicious, according to the MCSO.

Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner’s report, deputies said.

A photograph of the woman was not available.

