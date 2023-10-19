Four attacked on Huckleberry Trail in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Benjamin Fields was arrested this week after allegedly attacking four people near the 460 underpass on the Huckleberry Trail.

Reports from the Virginia Tech Police show the incident happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Arrest records show Benjamin Fields, of Blacksburg, is charged with the following:

Three counts of assault and battery

One count of simple assault

He also faces a felony larceny charge after trying to steal a bike during the attack.

Runners on the Huckleberry Trail told us they run under the underpass almost every day and never feel unsafe.

They said their biggest worry is when a family member is out alone walking the trail.

Officials from the Blacksburg Police Department said some tips to stay safe on trails are to keep your head up, keep one headphone out so you can hear, and always be aware of your surroundings.

Fields is currently being held without bond and will be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 23.