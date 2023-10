CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – There’s a new spot for dining out in Christiansburg.

The Blue Hen is opening on Roanoke Street just off of Interstate 81, which is where Due South BBQ was located.

It has a southern comfort style — serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is also looking to hire servers, bartenders, and a head chef. For more information, click here.