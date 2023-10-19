Virginia sales tax holiday returns this weekend

VIRGINIA – The sales tax holiday is making a return this weekend.
That means Virginians won’t have to pay a sales tax on items including school supplies, clothing, and shoes Friday through Sunday.
The popular shopping event, which is usually held in August, was canceled earlier this year after lawmakers forgot to renew it, but the Governor’s newly signed budget deal brought it back.
The three-day holiday is available for both in-store and online shopping.
Eligible items include:
School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item
- Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item
More information on qualifying items can be found here.