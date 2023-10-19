Wythe Co. man charged with attempted murder after altercation

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – A Wythe County man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at another person and trying to shoot them, according to the Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charles Foster said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 19 on Grouse Ridge Road in the Max Meadows area.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call when they were notified of a person with a gun.

Authorities said they got to the home, where they found James Gee outside. He was said to smell strongly of alcohol.

The victim and a witness told deputies that Gee had pointed a gun at the victim during an altercation and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t shoot, according to the report.

Gee is now facing two charges: attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Sheriff Foster said.

He is being held without bond.