Lynchburg City school bus evacuated after an airsoft gun found

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg student told their bus driver about an airsoft gun on their school bus this afternoon.

Students were then taken off the bus and the Lynchburg Police Department searched and found the weapon. Another school bus picked up the students at approximately 4:30 p.m.

LCS administrators are looking into the incident but provided 10 News the following statement.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities at Lynchburg City Schools (LCS). All weapons, including toy weapons, are a violation of School Board Policy JFCD. To ensure that our schools remain safe, all parents and guardians are reminded to speak with their children about safety. Parents and guardians should also check their student’s backpacks and other bags to help ensure that only school-appropriate items are being brought to school.”