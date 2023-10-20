Overturned tanker truck, diesel spill closes Coaling Road in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – An overturned tanker truck caused a diesel fuel spill in the 1300 block of Coaling Road in Botetourt County, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

The department said the truck was carrying 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel and spilled an undetermined amount onto the road.

Crews said the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told Fire & EMS, Emergency Management, and Hazardous Materials personnel are onsite working to safely pump off the remainder of the fuel.

Officials said the road will remain closed for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.