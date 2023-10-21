56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ domestic violence awareness event held in Roanoke

‘Don’t give up it does get better and don’t be afraid to walk away’

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Roanoke, Events, Community

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke community had the chance to “walk in their shoes” on Friday to honor survivors and victims of domestic violence.

The 16th annual event took place at the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

Speakers at the event included survivors, police, and professionals working to end the violence.

One in three women and one in seven men are victims of domestic abuse.

One male survivor at the event said he wanted to share his story to help end the stigma.

“Don’t give up it does get better and don’t be afraid to walk away,” Duane Yuhas, a survivor of domestic violence said.

If you need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can find more resources here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter