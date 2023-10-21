‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ domestic violence awareness event held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke community had the chance to “walk in their shoes” on Friday to honor survivors and victims of domestic violence.

The 16th annual event took place at the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

Speakers at the event included survivors, police, and professionals working to end the violence.

One in three women and one in seven men are victims of domestic abuse.

One male survivor at the event said he wanted to share his story to help end the stigma.

“Don’t give up it does get better and don’t be afraid to walk away,” Duane Yuhas, a survivor of domestic violence said.

If you need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can find more resources here.