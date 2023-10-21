VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs causing delays on I-81S in Roanoke County

Emergency bridge repairs cause delays on I-81S in Roanoke County. (VDOT)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to emergency road work, according to VDOT.

Officials said the right lane of Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County near Salem at mile marker 138.4 is closed for emergency repairs to a bridge.

According to VDOT, the bridge over Goodwin Avenue, located in the work zone for the I-81 widening project, was struck by a tractor-trailer Friday just before 10 p.m.

We’re told the contractor on the I-81 widening project is expected to begin repairs on Saturday, but an exact time for reopening the right lane has not been determined.

VDOT officials said drivers on southbound I-81 can expect delays and should consider alternate routes.

VDOT provided the following alternate routes for drivers:

Southbound I-81 traffic can consider taking exit 141 onto Route 419 and using East Main Street in Salem as an alternate route.

Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg can consider using Route 11/460 as an alternate route.

Travelers on southbound I-81, north of Lexington, who are headed to destinations south of Roanoke can consider rerouting to use Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south.