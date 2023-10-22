Lynchburg 52-year-old dead after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Campbell County that left a 52-year-old man dead Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened at 12:35 a.m. on Bear Creek Road, less than a mile north of Red House Road.

We’re told a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling south on Bear Creek Road when it ran off the left side of the road, struck two trees, and came to rest back in the roadway.

Police said the driver, William Thompson of Lynchburg, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that morning.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.