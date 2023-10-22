Ribbon-cutting held for new educational non-profit, Why Not Workshop

ROANOKE, Va. – Reimagining education — that’s what the new educational non-profit Why Not Workshop is striving for, as the organization kicks off this new way of learning.

The non-profit will serve students in Roanoke City who are part of marginalized communities facing difficult experiences or just need a non-traditional way of learning.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Why Not Workshop’s priority is to give high-end educational services to families that may not be able to afford them.

“We need this, our children need this. Whether it’s parents or grandparents or caregivers or former teachers and other community leaders that I would see at events would say we need this for our kids,” Beth Davidson, founder and executive director of the non-profit said.

Why Not Workshop told us their next step is to start fundraising for essentials such as rent, insurance, and a van to go mobile and have these resources on hand for Roanoke City students.