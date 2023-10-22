Roanoke Co. Police searching for missing man

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing endangered adult. Donald Humphrey is a 74-year-old White male who is believed to have left North Roanoke Assisted Living in the 6900 block of Williamson Rd. at an unknown time frame on 10-21-23.

Mr. Humphrey suffers from several medical conditions and requires medication which he did not take with him.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6′2″ and 219 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown at this time.

If anyone has information or locates Mr. Humphrey, please contact Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.