39-year-old Salem man found safe

SALEM, Va. – The man mentioned in this article has been found safe, according to his family.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Salem Police Department is seeking public assistance in its search for a missing man.

Authorities are looking for a 39-year-old man, who was last seen on foot on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in Salem.

Police described him as a 6-foot-tall man who is bald, has hazel eyes and weighs about 215 pounds. We’re told he has a Celtic cross on his upper left arm as well as his initials (BTR) on his upper back.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3083.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more