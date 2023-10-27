Bedford County Sheriff’s Office captain shares safety tips ahead of Halloween

BEDFORD CO., Va. – A scare in good fun is expected during the spooky season, but not when it comes to safety.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, trick-or-treaters are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

“It’s important that parents and drivers maintain extra awareness when going through neighborhoods to make sure the little ones stay safe,” Brian Neal, Captain of Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neal said staying alert is critical.

“The most important thing is situational awareness,” Neal said. “You gotta put your electronic devices down when you’re walking. Make sure you know what’s going on around you it’s important you keep your head on a swivel.”

It’s also dangerous after dark, children, parents and even partygoers need to be visible.

“It’s important you have some sort of flashlight, glow sticks are very popular, and reflective tape is also available that you can stick on outfits or costumes,” Neal said.

Another big concern is contaminated candy. While the fear of poisoning is mostly a myth, it doesn’t hurt to be cautious.

“Certainly, inspecting your kids’ candy before they eat it. Look for any broken packaging, anything that’s unsealed but the bottom line is if you think it’s unsafe, just throw it out,” Neal said.

Tricks to keep them safe so they can enjoy the treats – all important reminders to make Halloween a time for happy memories, not tragic nightmares.