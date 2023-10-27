Juvenile charged after bomb threat at Henry County middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been charged after a bomb threat was made at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Wednesday at around 3:26 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center was made aware of a bomb threat made via cell phone at the middle school.

We’re told the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County school officials worked together to ensure the students and staff were safe.

According to the sheriff’s office, the threat was thoroughly investigated, and the juvenile later confessed that the threat was a hoax and that there was never a threat to students or staff.

Authorities said the juvenile was charged with threats to bomb or burn, which is a felony, and is now incarcerated at W.W. Moore Detention Facility.

“Parents are urged to have conversations with their children who are students, encouraging them to immediately report any threat they hear and not be involved in these acts, as they can have serious legal repercussions,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.