NASCAR fans gear up for fall races at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Fans are already showing up for the races in Martinsville.

NASCAR fans from all over the world are enjoying some of the sights at the track. While they are enjoying some of the activities, they’re spending a little bit of money to stimulate the local economy.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

International fans and those from the states are shifting into high gear for the races at the Martinsville Speedway.

“This is the best track, this is the oldest track, and it produces the best racing,” one fan from Canada said.

Some drove from Canada, others from Tennessee, preparing to shift into high gear for the activities this weekend.

One spectator, Eric Williams said he plans to have a lot of adult beverages during his time at the track. Williams bought one beverage at the Coco Cabana’s.

The staff there said the beautiful weather is perfect for business.

“It’s fantastic — for us, the warmer the weather, the better it is,” Catherine Pomales, a vendor said.

President of Martinsville Speedway, Clay Campbell said he is expecting about 40,000 people to attend the races this weekend and with the decent weather, it could be a sold-out crowd this year.

“Last year, we had a sellout, and this year could be the second sell-out if things continue for the next two days,” Campbell said.

Campbell said his staff conducted a study and learned that both the fall and spring races brought in annually around $150 million.

“We used to be textile and furniture primarily and now, the Speedway is the biggest economic draw, the biggest economic impact for the area so it’s good,” Campbell said.