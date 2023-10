ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

VDOT said this crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

Authorities said it happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has closed the south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

At this time, traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles.