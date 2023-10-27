Virginia lawmaker responds to Bonsack train issue

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One local lawmaker is answering a Roanoke County neighborhood’s call for help.

Delegate Sam Rasoul is taking action after residents in the Bonsack community have complained about a train blocking their homes.

Neighbors said it’s been stopping them from coming and going from their house, sometimes multiple days a week.

Friday afternoon, Rasoul sent a letter to Norfolk Southern executives asking them to take action.

“No one wants to be blocked out of their home, this is absolutely unacceptable,” Delegate Sam Rasoul with Virginia’s Eleventh District said. “It’s against the law, we need to make sure that we’re operating in good faith and that we ask Norfolk Southern to remedy the situation immediately.”

Rasoul said he’s hoping the railroad will take note of the situation quickly but if not, he said local legal action may be looked into.