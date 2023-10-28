83º
Diesel locomotives to replace 611 for this weekend’s remaining excursions

Virginia Museum of Transportation officials say the replacement is due to an unforeseen mechanical issue

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

GOSHEN, Va. – The Queen of Steam will not be in use for this weekend’s remaining Shenandoah Valley Limited excursions, according to the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

In a press release, officials announced that due to an unforeseen mechanical issue, a necessary substitution of motive power will be made for the remaining excursions this weekend.

The VMT said diesel locomotives will be used to operate the excursions, which will continue as planned, departing from Victoria Station.

According to officials, the 611 steam locomotive will remain accessible to guests on static display throughout the weekend.

