Diesel locomotives to replace 611 for this weekend’s remaining excursions

Thousands watch as the 611 returns to the Star City (Image 1)

GOSHEN, Va. – The Queen of Steam will not be in use for this weekend’s remaining Shenandoah Valley Limited excursions, according to the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

In a press release, officials announced that due to an unforeseen mechanical issue, a necessary substitution of motive power will be made for the remaining excursions this weekend.

The VMT said diesel locomotives will be used to operate the excursions, which will continue as planned, departing from Victoria Station.

According to officials, the 611 steam locomotive will remain accessible to guests on static display throughout the weekend.