Biker group helps fight against child abuse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – “After the first case, you see the impact it has on them...it changes your life,” biker Wayne Odachowski said.

Odachowski is helping in the fight against child abuse — one temporary tattoo at a time.

He’s a part of the organization Bikers Against Child Abuse, also known as B.A.C.A.

On Saturday, they were a part of the Franklin County Domestic Violence Resource Fair.

“We’re part of this bigger push to help save families,” Odachowski said.

B.A.C.A. stands with kids who have suffered abuse — often accompanying them to court.

“We’ll escort them to court, and we’ll go into court with them to help them get through the testimony,” he said.

The resource fair doubled as a Halloween event, which organizer Rebecca Goransson said helps promote safe families in a fun way.

“A lot of our job, it is very emotionally involved,” Goransson said. “And we’re trying to help survivors and victims take the next step in their lives from wherever they are. So this is just an opportunity to meet with the community and promote awareness and fun, but at the same time, letting people know we’re here.”

For B.A.C.A., they want no child to live in fear.

“We become their friends,” Odachowski said.

Here is a list of domestic violence resources for Franklin County: