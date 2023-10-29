‘Crush the Crisis’ helps with national opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. – Across the country, people are working to get prescription drugs off the streets for National Drug Take Back Day — and here at home, LewisGale is doing their part.

Their event called “Crush the Crisis,” had six collection sites spanning from Roanoke to the New River Valley.

LewisGale said they want to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse, and the importance of safely disposing unused or expired medications.

They say this event helps in doing their part for the opioid crisis.

“This is very personal for me. I have a family member that struggles with addiction, so this is one way that I can help battle that for other family members that may be going through the same thing,” Chief Nursing Officer at LewisGale Medical Center Amy Woods said.

LewisGale said they should know how much they collected in a few days.