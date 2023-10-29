Two hospitalized after crash involving Blacksburg Transit bus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash involving a Blacksburg Transit bus in Blacksburg on Sunday.

We’re told at around 11:28 a.m., police responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Patrick Henry Drive and Givens Lane.

Police said a vehicle traveling west on Patrick Henry crossed four lanes of traffic and struck a stopped Blacksburg Transit bus head-on.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was transported via Lifeguard to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and the bus driver was transported to LewisGale Montgomery.

BPD said no passengers or pedestrians were injured in the accident.