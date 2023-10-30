NASCAR fans show excitement for sold out race at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Thousands of people from all over the country showed up for race weekend at Martinsville Speedway - and NASCAR fans were fired up.

A sold out Sunday in Martinsville - NASCAR fan Dale Bennett said there’s nothing like it.

“You have to experience a race before you can really enjoy the sport, just the fans, the camping, the trailers, seeing the cars and meeting the drivers,” Bennett said.

Bennett said the sold-out crowd shows a renewed love for the sport.

“I’m glad NASCAR is getting back on track and people are filling the seats,” he said.

For Keith and Patricia France, it’s a family affair.

“We came out to the track to enjoy the race. Martinsville is our favorite race, and of course, our son is a front tire changer, so we’re also coming out to support him,” Keith said.

They said seeing their son makes the race that much better.

“It’s awesome. It’s a dream that he’s worked hard towards and so we’re very supportive,” Keith said.

For Bennett, it’s about quality time.

“We’re just out here to come together as father and son,” Bennett said.