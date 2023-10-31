How daylight saving time will impact drivers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Fall back! It’s almost time to turn your clocks back an hour.

Drivers can expect more accidents on the road around this time of year since it’s getting darker earlier. More crashes happen at night, according to Virginia Tech researcher Matt Camden.

Camden said any time change can make people drowsier. So, drivers should take precautions if they start to feel sleepy.

“Drinking caffeine does help reduce drowsiness and help prevent crashes,” Camden said. “The key is, we can’t expect an immediate wake up when we start to drink coffee. It doesn’t hit us until 15, 30 minutes after we start drinking it.”

We’ll turn the clocks back an hour again on Sunday, November 5, 2023.