Scott Booth sworn in as Roanoke City Police Chief

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has a new police chief.

Chief Scott Booth comes from Danville with a proven track record of addressing violent crimes.

He said he’s ready to hit the ground running when it comes to crime reduction in Roanoke - and told 10 News it starts with transparency.

“Step one, and that’s already begun, is let me get the officers and community at the table. Let’s have those conversations,” Booth said.

Booth being sworn in marks a new era for the city of Roanoke.

“We are going to shift the ways we’re doing things a little bit because we need to make sure we’re focused on reducing crime in our community,” Booth said.

Booth brings with him a history of community policing - something he said he plans to use in the Star City.

“That community engagement piece, we have to have that. We have to be out, engaged in our community, building relationships. And when we’re doing that, the violence will start to go down, and the trust will start to go up,” he said.

Mayor Sherman Lea said Booth is not the end-all to gun violence.

“Chief Booth doesn’t come with a magic wand. People think all of a sudden this is gonna happen. He doesn’t come with a magic wand, but given his background, we’re confident,” Lea said.

But City Manager Bob Cowell said there are high expectations.

“He’s gonna bring every ounce of his experience that he has proven in other localities,” Cowell said.

Booth told 10 News that by this time next year, Roanoke will be a safer community.