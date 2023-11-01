New Virginia Insurance Marketplace officially launches

VIRGINIA – On Wednesday, the Commonwealth launched its new Virginia Insurance Marketplace, increasing access to affordable and reliable health coverage.

It will replace the federal marketplace HealthCare.gov and fill the gap for those who don’t qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, or health insurance subsidies.

“For all those who benefited from HealthCare.gov, this is really a step up so that way middle-class families will have more affordable options, especially here in Virginia, and we can try to keep costs a little bit lower,” said Del. Sam Rasoul.

Rasoul says lawmakers on both sides worked to find a solution for Virginia.

“With a state marketplace, we’ll have a lot more flexibility in being able to offer unique incentives,” said Rasoul.

So, who’s eligible?

Individual and family plans are available for those who are unemployed, self-employed, or have jobs that don’t provide affordable insurance options. Every plan covers essential services like doctor and emergency room visits, prescriptions, mental health care, hospitalization, and pregnancy and childbirth services. Adult dental and vision plans are not included but can be added on as additional coverage.

You may even qualify for financial assistance to lower your monthly insurance costs.

As one of the last states to roll out a state-run marketplace, Rasoul says it gives Virginia an advantage.

“We’ve seen what other states have done. We’ve taken the best from all of them,” said Rasoul.

To see if you qualify, click here to shop for and compare plans. Open enrollment ends Jan. 15 before coverage starts Feb. 1.