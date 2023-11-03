Daylight savings causes safety concerns on the road

Get ready to set your clocks back — because daylight savings time is this weekend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious on the roads with the time change.

They say sunrise and sunset will more closely align with morning and evening commuting hours.

This means a large number of drivers will be headed right into the sun on their way to and from work — creating a blinding glare that is difficult to avoid.

VDOT tells us this is one of the largest environmental causes of crashes.

“Sun glare is the cause of about 9,000 crashes every year. It is the second biggest cause of environmental crashes behind slick roads. So, it really does deserve our attention. We need to think about it, and we need to prepare for driving into the sun,” Len Stevens, Lynchburg District Communications Manage with the Virginia Department Of Transportation said.

Some tips for drivers are to consider adjusting your driving time, allow extra distance between yourself and others on the road, and use polarized sunglasses to reduce glare.