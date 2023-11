ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the start of the holiday season for many of us, and the Star City is gearing up to host lots of holiday events including the “Drumstick Dash.”

The run that benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke takes place on Thanksgiving morning.

It costs between $20 and $40 a person, depending on which race you sign up for.

The proceeds help provide over 200,000 meals for people in need.

For more information, visit https://www.drumstickdash.net/.