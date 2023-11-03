63º
Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries following Southwest Roanoke crash

Roanoke Police said speed was a factor in the crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Elm Avenue and involved a motorcycle and vehicle.

We’re told that the driver of the motorcycle had been speeding up to the intersection prior to the crash.

The incident led to road closures for about two hours, with little impact on traffic, authorities said.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

