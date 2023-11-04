Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival happening today

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival happens today in Roanoke!

The event will feature tons of chocolate tastings, vendors, and a huge kids zone. You can try everything from chocolate guacamole to cheesecake to the candy you know and love.

There will also be photo opportunities for the family!

The best part is that all the money raised benefits Center in the Square.

“I would like to think that everyone loves chocolate,” said J.D. Sutphin, the owner and creative director of Big Lick Entertainment. “When you can see and experience an event like this, it’s going to feel like you’re walking into Hershey, Pennsylvania right here in Roanoke. It’s definitely something for all ages.”

The festival is on Saturday, November 4 at the Berglund Center. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

Insiders have the chance to win free tickets! The contest closes Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m., click here to learn more.