Man charged after authorities seize 1.2 pounds of marijuana, narcotics from Covington residence

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after Alleghany County authorities seized drugs from his residence on Oct. 28.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant at 410 Brentwood Drive, and seized about 1.2 pounds of marijuana, THC products, marijuana dab, methamphetamine, psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms), oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, benzodiazepine and clonazepam.

We’re told the street value of the narcotics was estimated to total $17,000. Two illegal semi-automatic pistols were also seized along with drug paraphernalia, and $2,000 in cash.

Authorities said Joshua Bush, 27, was charged with the following:

Seven counts of possession of controlled substances

One count of possession of firearms while in possession of controlled substances

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

The sheriff’s office said Bush is currently incarcerated in Alleghany Regional Jail with no bond.